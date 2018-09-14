A 32-YEAR-OLD Harare man appeared before Guruve resident magistrate Shingirai Mutiro on Wednesday facing charges of robbing Kamushenje Mine in Guruve of $6 000 worth of gold ore.

By Simbarashe Sithole

The State alleges that on September 8, Denford Kwande and his accomplices went to the mine, where he pointed a firearm at one Innocent Mandere before robbing him of his cellphone and $100.

Kwande also took five tonnes of gold ore and three tonnes of slime belonging to a Philip Chanakira.

He was remanded in custody to September 19 for trial.

The State also alleged that he was the ring leader of robbers, popularly known as “Boko Haram”, named after a Nigerian terrorist group.

Spiwe Makarichi appeared for the State.