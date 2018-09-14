A 50-YEAR-OLD Mutare motorist was yesterday sentenced to six months imprisonment for culpable homicide after she hit a Mutare City Council worker who was doing maintenance work.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Abigail Funani pleaded guilty to the offence when she appeared before magistrate Perseverance Makhala, who suspended three months of the sentence on condition that she does not commit a similar offence in the next two years.

The other three months of the sentence were set aside on condition she paid a $300 fine.

According to prosecutor Brighton Shamuyarira, on May 4 around 2:30pm, Funani was speeding along Feruka Road and on approaching Dangamvura turn-off, Funani observed council workers carrying out maintenance works on the left side of the road.

There were reflective cones placed along the road and a sign written “Men at work”.

She failed to negotiate through the reflective cones and hit David Tembo, who was thrown into the air and landed on the bonnet.

She did not immediately stop and dragged Tembo along before ramming into a stationary vehicle, killing him instantly.