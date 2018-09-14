Sports Correspondent

MUTARE Boys High School will today (Friday) play host to the National Association of Secondary School Heads (NASH) Under-20 girls’ soccer finals.

Twelve schools from the country’s 10 provinces will battle it out in the tournament. Manicaland will be represented by Nyamauru High and Gaza High.

Defending champions Vainona and Dzivarasekwa 2 will represent Harare province with Midlands province being represented by Chinyenyetu High School. The other participants are Chidyamakono (Masvingo), Seke (Mash East), Vimbai (Mash West), Tongwe (Mat South), St Francis & St Claire (Mash Central) Magwegwe (Bulawayo) Zvangendaba (Mat North).

Nyamauru High School soccer coach Admire Mahachi is optimistic that home advantage will count when his charges participate in the competition.

“We are ready to battle it out in the national finals. Our girls are ready .Last time we lost 4-3 in the finals to Vainona but this time around we are more than ready.

‘‘Hopefully the supporters can really get behind the team throughout the tournament. We expect tough games from the group stage throughout but we have a very strong team and I am confident we will do well.

‘‘We are looking forward to playing and hopefully win the tournament at home,” said the Nyamauru gaffer, who guided the same school’s Under-15 girls to the national title in July.

Meanwhile, the NASH 14 and under volleyball tournament which was supposed to be hosted by Churchill and Roosevelt Schools have been postponed owing to the outbreak of cholera.

The games were supposed to start today (Friday) in Harare. In a press statement, the tournament director Paul Kaunda said they will advice when the games will be played.

“Due to cholera outbreak in Harare, the 14 and under tournament at Churchill and Roosevelt is postponed until further notice. Once the situation is under control the tournament will go on.

‘‘Those who had paid to the hosts do not withdraw your money as this tournament will go on after the cholera has been contained,” said Kaunda.

