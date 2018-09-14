Fungayi Munyoro Sports Correspondent

MOUNTAINEERS’ coach Shepherd Makunura, who is in charge of the Zimbabwe select side that is taking part in the Africa T20 tournament in neighbouring South Africa, said the team is geared up for the annual tournament.

Zim select left for South Africa on Wednesday morning.

South Africa are hosting the Twenty20 tournament and 20 teams are taking part in the tournament.

Nigeria and Uganda will be making their debut appearance in the competition joining Zimbabwe, Namibia, Kenya and 15 South African based clubs.

Speaking to Post Sport prior to the team’s departure for South Africa, the two time Logan Cup winning coach declared his charges ready.

Makunura said they are aiming at reaching the finals.

“We are ready for the tournament given the fact that we have been participating in the tournament before. Our target is to reach the finals. Majority of our players have been involved in the national team camp before. We have a good side and nothing will stop us from coming out with good results. I was there before as an assistant coach and I have gained a bit of some experience,’’ he said.

Barbourfields Makunura believes the players will give it their best shot as they have been training hard for the tournament.

The team’s skipper Tarisai Musakanda said they are looking forward to putting up their best performance in South Africa.

The preliminary round is scheduled for September 14-16, followed by the final weekend between September 23-24.

The teams have been drawn into four groups, with Zimbabwe Select in Pool B, alongside South Western Districts, Free State, Gauteng and Northern.

Pool B matches will all be in Oudtshoorn, in the Western Cape province of South Africa.

“First of all I’m happy that we have a fairly young side with a few guiding senior players that have played the tournament before and the group is really keen to get onto the field of play. We have set small targets and we are going to play a game at a time. Every player has his goals. Team work will take us through.

“Looking at our group, it is going to be tough considering that we have South African sides but the boys are ready.

‘‘I have confidence that the team will give the nation positive results. We are banking on the experiences of senior players like Tymcen Maruma, Neville Madziva, Tinotenda Mutombodzi and Brian Chari. I also feel honoured and it is really a privilege to lead the Zim select side,” he said.

Zim select will play their first match today against Gauteng at 9:30am at Recreation Ground.

Zimbabwe Select

Tarisai Musakanda (captain), Ryan Murray (vice-captain), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Timycen Maruma, Cephas Zhuwao, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Neville Madziva, Mohammad Faraz Akram, Rugare Magarira, Richmond Mutumbami (wicketkeeper), Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava and Brian Chari

Zimbabwe Select’s Africa T20 Cup Fixtures

September 14 (9:30am) — Gauteng v Zimbabwe Select (Recreation Ground)

September 14 (1:30pm) — Free State v Zimbabwe Select (Recreation Ground)

September 15 (9:30am) —Northerns v Zimbabwe Select (Brighton Sports Grounds)

September 16 (1pm) — South Western Districts v Zimbabwe Select (Recreation Ground). —Zimbabwe Cricket.

