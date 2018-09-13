Tawanda Mangoma in Chiredzi

A Zaka man has been jailed 90 years for raping and impregnating his 13 year-old daughter.

Farai Chimhamhasi (37) of Mateko village under Chief Ndanga, will, however, serve an effective 75 years behind bars after Chiredzi regional magistrate Mrs Judith Zuyu suspended 15 years on condition of good behaviour.

In passing sentence, Mrs Zuyu said Chimhamhasi had failed to execute his parental duty of protecting his daughter.

She said Chimhamhasi even shattered his daughter’s educational dreams by repeatedly raping her until she fell pregnant.

“You are the father to the complainant,” said Mr Zuyu. “She was only 13 years and very young to indulge in this adult behaviour. She was in primary school, a factor that shows she was just innocent and young and looking up to you for protection.

“You breached the trust that she had bestowed in you as the father. If a father can rape her own child what about other children within the community.

On both counts the court will imprison you for 90 years of which 15 years imprisonment is suspended for five years on condition that you do not commit an offence involving sexual conduct within that period.”

Prosecuting, Mr Edmore Mbavaira told the court that in February this year, the complainant’s mother left her husband in custody of three children as she travelled to her rural home to attend a funeral.

Chimhamhasi took advantage of his wife’s absence and raped the complainant several times until she fell pregnant.

“On the 4th of September this year, the complainant divulged the ordeal to her guidance and counselling teacher who made a report at Zaka Police Station,” said Mr Mbavaira.

Chimhamhasi was arrested and admitted to sexually abusing his daughter.

