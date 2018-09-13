Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

After a memorable trip that saw him sharing the stage with the best of South African music among them Shekhinah, Thomas Chauke, Afrotainment, DJ Tira, and Busiswa, celebrated musician Leonard Karikoga Zhakata will be treated to a welcome show at City Sports Bar tomorrow.

The Zora music star is returning from a successful conquest of south of the Limpopo where he staged a well-polished act at a sold-out Phalaphala FM Royal Heritage Festival in Thohoyandou.

This was his second time performing at the festival.

Back home, Zhakata is expected to treat his legion of fans to a great selection of both songs that includes his yesteryear hits “Batai Manzwi”, “Mugove”, “Hupenyu Mutoro” and “Madam Boss”.

Of late it has been his band, the Zim All Stars, and his dancers, Sifikile dance group who have been leaving a lasting impression.

A great sound, coupled with well-choreographed moves from neatly dressed dancers always leave the crowd in awe.

It is however, the mastering of contemporary dance, notably break-dance, well-jelling it in a genre that is usually dominated with sungura-inspired moves that have been used and abused over the years, that’s most enticing about Zhakata’s performance.

Unlike most of his fellow old guard who have been in the industry for decades, the artist embraces new creative ideas that has managed to keep his showmanship atop. This has also earned him the following of a younger generation of show goers.

At City Sports Centre, he shares stage with three local disc jockeys, DJ Brizzy, DJ Stone and DJ Gwizzy.

Like this: Like Loading...