Will everyone’s favourite celebrity feud mash up with one of the country’s most-watched political faceoffs?

The notorious shoe-throwing, bench-clearing fight between rappers Nicki Minaj and Cardi B at a New York Fashion Week party could take a turn for the political after Minaj made some Empire State political endorsements over Twitter on Wednesday.

The “Queen” rapper backed incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Tish James for attorney general in their primary races. “New Yorkers & all NYCHA residents its time to get JUSTICE, VOTE Thur. Sept. 13 for Gov. Cuomo, Lt. Gov. Hochul & Tish James,” she wrote. “They know how to work for the people to make NY even GREATER. Spread the word. See you at the Polls!”4.

Almost immediately, people watching the Nicki-Cardi drama suggested a new dimension to the New York natives’ feud.

Cuomo is facing a challenge by former “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon, a race that has attracted a bunch of celebrity attention – mostly in favour of Nixon. Zephyr Teachout, who is running against James for attorney general, responded to Minaj’s backing of her opponent with a tweet that seemed to be an appeal to Cardi.

“I was in awe of @iamcardib dancing and performing while seven months pregnant at Coachella,” Teachout wrote in a tweet that appears to have since been deleted. “Pregnancy is not a handicap. Motherhood should not be a barrier to success.”

Twitter also weighed in Minaj’s tweet, with many encouraging Cardi to endorse Nixon.

