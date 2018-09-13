David Parirenyatwa

Harare Former Health Minister David Parirenyatwa was arrested by detectives from the Serious Fraud Squad and later appeared in court.

He was arrested on allegations of criminal abuse of office.

Parirenyatwa was arrested early this morning and was questioned by the detectives.

According to sources, Parirenyatwa employed a relative to head a hospital while the employee was serving another government department.

In 2015 Parirenyatwa was paid US$100 000 through his private surgery by the Premier Service Medical Aid Society in what was seen as corrupt behavior. He tried to justify it saying the medical aid society had given him a “capacitation fee”.

Like this: Like Loading...