Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

MIGHTY Warriors midfielder, Marjory Nyaumwe scored the solitary goal as Zimbabwe won their opener against Namibia at the ongoing 2018 Cosafa Women’s Championships being held in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

Nyaumwe’s strike in the 17thh minute was all Zimbabwe needed to secure the three points and top Group C together with Uganda who edged Swaziland 4-3 in the other group encounter played yesterday.

The points will come in handy as only group winners automatically qualify for semifinals of the tournament.

The Mighty Warriors face Swaziland tomorrow in their next game tomorrow while they finish the group stages with a tie against invitees, Uganda on Monday.

Zimbabwe women’s senior national have lifted the Cosafa Cup only once in 2011 and last year came close to grabbing it clashing with South Africa in the final at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo only to lose to South Africa 2-1.

Mighty Warriors start list: Chido Dzingirai, Lynett Mutokuto, Nobuhle Majika (C), Emmaculate Msipa, Felistas Muzongondi, Sheila Makoto, Nobukhosi Ncube, Kudzanayi Chiparausha, Marjory Nyaumwe, Erina Jeke, Rutendo Makore

Results

Swaziland 3 – 4 Uganda

Botswana 2 – 0 Malawi

South Africa 2 – 1 Madagascar

Groups

Group A: South Africa, Botswana, Madagascar, Malawi.

Group B: Zambia, Cameroon, Lesotho, Mozambique.

Group C: Zimbabwe, Swaziland, Uganda, Namibia.

Like this: Like Loading...