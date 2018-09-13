BREAKING NEWS: Parirenyatwa arrested By Staff Reporter - Sep 13, 2018 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Tumblr Telegram StumbleUpon Digg Viber The Herald Nokutenda Chiyangwa Court ReporterFormer Minister of Health and Child Care Dr David Parirenyatwa has been arrested on charges of criminal abuse of office and is expected to appear in court today. More to follow… Share this:Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News AMH Conversations: Is Mnangagwa’s dream team up to the task? News JUST IN: Sam Nkomo walks again News Ghana bids farewell to former U.N. chief Kofi Annan News Zimbabwean man stabbed to death in South Africa News LATEST: GMB assures nation News What are the options for Chamisa, MDC Alliance?