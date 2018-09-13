HARARE – Netsai Mushonga a commissioner with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has dismissed as false a report which claimed that Zec chairperson Priscilla Chigumba had survived an “assassination attempt” by members of the opposition.

The report was published by The Zimbabwe Mail under the title “Zimbabwe electoral Chairperson Chigumba survives assassination attempt” and claimed that Chigumba’s bodyguards had been overpowered by a mob of suspected opposition supporters when the electoral chairperson had visited Sam Levy’s Village. Writing on Twitter, Mushonga said

Assassination attempt is fake news. I challenge the originators of the story to produce a video to their story. A ten-minute attack will have minimum 10 videos captured by the public…

An excerpt from the story which has been dismissed is as follows:

The embattled Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairperson Priscilla Chigumba yesterday survived an assassination attempt when an unruly mobs (sic) believed to be opposition supporters heckled her at an affluent Western suburb’s Sam Levy’s Village shopping centre where she had gone for a message.

Her bodyguards were overpowered by a hostile crowd of thugs wielding weapons and shouting threats of assassination and obscenities at the helpless judge. Her bodyguards had to seek help from ZRP Borrowdale whose Reaction team swiftly arrived and dispersed the mob.

A visibly shaken Chigumba was quickly whisked away in her brand new SUV.

The Zimbabwe Mail stands by its story.

