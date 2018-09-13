The Ministry of Health and Child Care in Gwanda says it has activated its cholera epidemic and response teams following upsurge of diarrheal cases in the past week.

Although no confirmed cases have been recorded so far, Gwanda Provincial Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Puggie Chimberengwa says they are on high alert.

There have been 21 confirmed deaths since the outbreak of the epidemic in Harare’s Glen View suburb and government has declared a state of emergency to enable the necessary assistance to be rendered.

Like this: Like Loading...