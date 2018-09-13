Raymond Majongwe

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) secretary-general Raymond Majongwe has called for the government to close all schools in Harare until the cholera outbreak has been contained.

Majongwe said the move is necessary to prevent cholera, which has been mainly confined to the Glen View and Budiriro suburbs from spreading to other suburbs in the capital.

Majongwe argues that pupils from Glen View are found in most schools in the capital and may inadvertently spread the disease. Said Majongwe

l maintain we must close schools until we are sure this situation is under control. We have kids from Glen View attending lessons everywhere exposing everyone to this Cholera thing.

The Ministry of Health has already suspended lessons at Glen View 5 Primary School due to the outbreak which has already claimed 21 lives with more than 3 000 cases recorded so far.

Minister of Health and Child Care Obadiah Moyo has also declared the outbreak a national emergency.

