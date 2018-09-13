HERENTALS . . . .. . (0)1

BULAWAYO CHIEFS . . . . 0

It took a goal made for the archives by Herentals teenage sensation Tinotenda Benza to decide a rather dull mid-table affair against Bulawayo City at Rufaro yesterday.

By Munyaradzi Madzokere

With the match offering very little in terms of goal-mouth action and teetering to a draw, substitute Benza scored what could pass for the goal of the season in the 75th minute.

Benza latched on to a loose ball from outside the box, with his pile driver on the run nestling into the top right corner of David Bizabani’s goal.

Bizabani was rooted to the spot.

It’s a goal that may have secured top-flight football for The Students for next year.

“The three points are vital for us. I am very happy with the performance of the team. It was a gem of a goal, one of the best so far in the Premier League from the youngster who is proving to be a reliable goal getter for the team,” Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva said after the match.

The first half was a big yawn bereft of goal-scoring opportunities.

The crowd, made up of almost entirely Herentals pupils, were resigned to cheering every touch made by club owner Innocent Benza and he didn’t make many.

Even a bevy of the home team’s beauties who occupied the VIP section generated more interest than the match itself.

Richard Hachiro had a chance from range and Blessing Majarira had another in the box but none bothered David Bizabani.

Bulawayo City’s Perfect Chikwende also tested Prince Tafiremutsa.

Juan Mutudza came face-to-face with the goalkeeper soon after the restart and he scuffed the opportunity.

Then came Benza’s goal fifteen minutes from time to settle matters.

Herentals finished stronger of the two teams.

