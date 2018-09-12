Anglican Archbishop Gandiya retires

HARARE – Retiring Archbishop of the Diocese of Harare of the Anglican Church of Central Africa, Archbishop Chad Gandiya, who will be retiring this year, says he is happy that he has served the church faithfully after having been at the helm for nine years.

The ZBC News caught up with Archbishop Gandiya at the church’s annual gathering at Benard Mizeki in Marondera where he spoke on a number of issues including how he wants to be remembered.

He also touched on his relationship with leader of the Anglican Church Province of Zimbabwe, Archbishop Nobert Kunonga, whom he had a six year wrangle over properties.

“I wish Archbishop Kunonga well. We were never enemies but we only had differences .We serve the same God,” said Archbishop Gandiya.

Bishop Gandiya took over leadership of the church from Bishop Sebastin Bakare in May 2009.

He joined the church in the 1970s when he served as a Catechist.

He received his first formal theological training at Rusitu Bible Institute where he obtained a diploma followed by ordination training at St John Nottingham in the United Kingdom and a post graduate religious training at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ).

