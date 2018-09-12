The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has banned public gatherings in Harare and food vending in the capital city’s central business district, Glenview and Budiriro suburbs in light of the Cholera outbreak in Harare, which has since been declared a state of emergency.

In a statement, ZRP Spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba appealed to members of the public to take heed of the warning and cooperate as this will assist in alleviating the spread of the disease that has already killed 21 people and affected thousands.

In another statement to the State media, ZRP Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said in the same vein the government has with immediate effect banned illegal food vending in Glenview, Budiriro and in the CBD, where food is sold in street corners, vehicle boots or back offices.

He said the ban affects both day and night vending and in this regard, police will intensify patrols and surveillance in the Harare CBD and will be out in full force to ensure compliance with the government directive without fear of favour.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi also urged members of the public to co-operate with law enforcement agents and other stakeholders as the police try to bring sanity in the affected suburbs and the CBD to curtail the spread of cholera.

