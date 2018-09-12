Vincent Gono

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has sent a message of consolation to families who have lost loved ones and comforted those who have been taken ill in various health institutions in the country in the face of a cholera outbreak.

The President has reassured the nation that the Government is working tirelessly to control the situation. The outbreak has been declared a state of emergency with 20 deaths having been recorded in over 2 300 cases in Harare alone with isolated cases reported in Masvingo, Manicaland, Midlands and Mashonaland Central provinces.

In a message on his twitter account on Wednesday, President Mnangagwa said his prayers were with those suffering from the recent cholera outbreak and the loved ones of those lost to the disease.

“My thoughts and prayers are with those suffering from the cholera outbreak, and the loved ones of those we have lost. In order to contain the outbreak and mobilise resources we have declared a state of emergency in Harare, and are working closely with our international partners,” said President Mnangagwa.

He further urged residents to exercise extra care with their hygiene and to follow what they were told by health authorities to avoid the spread of the disease.

“I urge all residents of affected areas to exercise extra care with their hygiene and follow the instructions of the authorities as we seek to contain and overcome this outbreak. We are working tirelessly to control the situation and hope to communicate progress in due course,” added the President.

The outbreak of cholera in the capital has seen newly appointed Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Obadiah Moyo taking a lash at Harare City Council for sleeping on duty and failing to repair sewer bursts in Glen View where the cholera has hit hard.

All the cholera cases in other provinces have been traced back to Harare and Dr Moyo said measures were being put in place to arrest its spread.

