NEW YORK (Reuters) – The Dow Industrials and the S&P 500 opened flat on Wednesday as a rise in shares of energy companies helped offset losses in technology stocks, which weighed on the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18.01 points, or 0.07 percent, at the open to 25,989.07. The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.40 points, or 0.01 percent, at 2,888.29. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.60 points, or 0.17 percent, to 7,958.87 at the opening bell.

