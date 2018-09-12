The ‘god is a woman’ hitmaker was always very “supportive” of Mac’s desire to get sober during their relationship, according to their friend Shane Powers. His comments come after Ariana – who is now engaged to Pete Davidson – came under fire from online trolls who blamed her for Mac’s untimely death at the age of 26 last week.

Speaking on his podcast, The Shane Show, he said: “They were very much in love and I have to say, she was incredible when he was first sobering up. She was a f***ing G to him.

There could not have been anybody more supportive of him being sober than Ariana. I saw that, I was around it, I took phone calls from her. ‘How do I help? What do I do?’ This little girl was unbelievably involved and helpful to him being healthy.

“Whether he’s an addict or not, the way that Mac partied was not healthy. And there was no one in his life more ready to go to the wall for him when it came to him being sober. She was an unbelievably stabilising force in his life and she was deeply helpful and effective in keeping Mac sober and helping him get sober. She was all about him being healthy. Period.”

Prior to his tragic death, which is thought to be from an overdose, Miller had spoke candidly about his trouble dealing with the pressures of fame.

Reflecting on the stresses of success, he said: “There’s pressure. A lot of times in my life I’ve put this pressure to hold myself to the standard of whatever I thought I was supposed to be, or how I was supposed to be perceived. It’s the job. This is what I signed up for. So, you just have to not. You have to have your own reality and that has to be the driving force of your life. Do I wish that every single thing I did when I was 19 wasn’t a discussion? Sure.”

