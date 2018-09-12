Kelly Rowland says there’s “no time” for fighting as she responded to Nicki Minaj and Cardi B’s New York Fashion Week fight.

The ‘Kisses Down Low’ hitmaker thinks there are more important things than the pair fighting rather than “fighting for equality”.

Speaking to E! News, she said: “I think in a time where Serena Williams is fighting for equality – I love both Nicki Minaj and Cardi B and I think that they are extremely talented – and in a time when she is fighting for women’s equality, we just can’t be fighting. There’s no time for us as women to fight and they are just so talented and I just genuinely love them both so much, but it’s just not the time. We have way bigger issues as women, you know what I mean? So I don’t know. I’m Switzerland, I don’t f***ing know.”

Cardi and Nicki were involved in an altercation at the Harper’s Bazaar party and soon after, Cardi took to Instagram to slam Nicki.

She shared: “I’ve let a lot of sh*t slide. I let you sneak diss me. I let you lie on me. I let you attempt to stop my bags, f**k up the way I eat! You’ve threatened other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you’ll stop f**king with them! I let you talk big sh*t about me. (sic)”

Nicki has also broken her silence on it, admitting she was “humiliated” by it all.

Speaking on Beats 1 on Apple Music, she said: “The other night I was a part of something so mortifying, so humiliating to go through in front of upper echelon people – it’s not about black or white – people who have their lives together. I was mortified … I could not believe how humiliated I felt …. how we – and I use the term ‘we’ loosely – made ourselves look.”

