BREAKING: Advocate Jacob Mudenda elected Speaker By Staff Reporter - Sep 11, 2018 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Tumblr Telegram StumbleUpon Digg Viber Advocate Jacob Mudenda (Zanu PF) has been elected as the Speaker of the National Assembly after garnering 179 votes beating Ms Paurina Mpariwa (MDC Alliance) who got 79. More to follow…… Share this:Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Chamisa hand-picks new executive News LATEST: TB drugs now in stock News Jonathan Moyo Warns Mthuli Ncube News Zimbabwe declares cholera emergency in capital after death toll rises to 20 News Full Text: US Election IRI/NDI Statement On Post-Election Observations In Zimbabwe News Zimbabwe opposition to declare Chamisa ‘president’