Professor Jonathan Moyo, centre, flanked by Dr Ibbo Mandaza, right, and Professor Heneri Dzinotyiweyi answer questions during a debate in Johannesburg. File picture: Bonile Bam

Former minister of Higher and tertiary education, Professor Jonathan Moyo has offered a piece of advice to the newly appointed Minister of Finance, Professor Mthuli Ncube warning him against announcing his plans before consulting the Zanu PF politburo and cabinet.

Professor Ncube has already announced plans to phase out bond notes and adopting the South African rand among a host of measures he plans to introduce as part of his new job.

Moyo added that the portfolio Ncube holds requires a politician and not a technocrat as he will not be able to stand and defend his decisions in platforms which he will not be part of.

1/5 Since @MthuliNcube is finance minister as an outsider, it may please him to note these key tidbits about ZanuPF & its govt:

First, don’t announce any major initiative, like phasing out bondnotes, before it’s been approved by the president, politburo & cabinet, in that order! pic.twitter.com/P5LbZTRb6A

– Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) September 10, 2018

2/5 Just like the sun will rise tomorrow, and given murphy’s law, rest assured that your ZanuPF detractors will use Barbican Bank, AfDB & dual citizenship residue against you. The question is not whether they will, but when & how they will do it. You are forewarned; be forearmed!

– Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) September 10, 2018

3/5 A minister of finance is not a technocrat but a politician. You will need political clout that comes from being a ZanuPF member, an MP and, crucially, a central committee & politburo member. If you are not these things, it’s a disaster & if you are, your technocratic CV dies!

– Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) September 10, 2018

4/5 You must remember that while the late Morgan Tsvangirai, and before him the late VP Joseph Msika, saw you as a prospective RBZ Governor given your banking history, you are minister of finance in charge of fiscal & not monetary policy. Stick to your job & let others do theirs!

– Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) September 10, 2018

5/5 The Ministry of Finance does not have the high-end skills necessary for an economic ministry in a country with Zimbabwe’s intractable socioeconomic problems; compounded by political malaise. There’s no craft-competence from the permanent secretary, down to the shop floor!

– Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) September 10, 2018