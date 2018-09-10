Joseph Gunda

INDUSTRY executives have expressed readiness to work with the new Cabinet to transform the economy and applauded President Emmerson Mnangagwa for appointing competent personnel.

The economy is set to be the biggest winner after Friday’s Cabinet announcement, business leaders said, adding that now was the time for execution as the new ministers have to hit the ground running.

The President appointed economic and financial expert, Professor Mthuli Ncube as Finance Minister, Dr Obadiah Moyo (Health), Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri (Defence) Sekai Nzenza (Public Service), July Moyo (Local Government) and Dr Sibusiso Moyo (Foreign Affairs), Mangaliso Ndlovu (Industry), Professor Amon Murwira (Higher Education), Professor Paul Mavima (Primary and Secondary Education), Dr Joram Gumbo (Energy), Kazembe Kazembe (ICT), Winston Chitando (Mines), Monica Mutsvangwa (Information) Joel Biggie Matiza (Transport) and Olympic medallist Kirsty Coventry (Youth and Sports). Ziyambi Ziyambi was retained as Minister of Justice while Sithembiso Nyoni got Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises. The ministers were sworn in yesterday.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) Matabeleland Chapter president who is also general manager for General Beltings, Mr Joseph Gunda, described the new Cabinet as an “inclusive, diverse and youthful team with strong credentials in specific disciplines capable of giving the requisite confidence to build the country into a middle income economy”.

Going forward, he said what was more important was crafting, implementation and execution of economic strategies and policies “with military precision” that can quickly resolve the myriad of challenges the country is facing.

“We congratulate the newly appointed Cabinet and we look forward to working with them for the betterment of our nation. Let’s support them and give them a chance,” said Mr Gunda.

Association of Businesses in Zimbabwe (ABUZ) chief executive officer, Mr Victor Nyoni, said the new Cabinet was “by far the best Zimbabwe has had in 38 years”. He said as businesses they were excited on by the appointment of Professor Mthuli Ncube as Finance Minister.

“Prof Ncube is a big name in the financial and business circles. He has the right experience, knowledge and attitude to succeed in helping the President turn around the economy. There is also a new name in the Industry Ministry. We are still profiling (Nqobizitha Mangaliso) Ndlovu but have no doubt that he brings in fresh ideas,” he said.

“ABUZ looks forward to working with the new Cabinet to grow our economy. As business we are convinced that Zimbabwe has finally found the formula to turn around the economy. Our members stand ready to play their part.”

Mr Nyoni said the combination of Prof Ncube, Dr Sibusiso Moyo and Minister Chitando speaks to the need to address Foreign Direct Investment concerns in various sectors of the country’s economy.

“The Cabinet is also balanced from the perspective of experience, gender, race and age wise. We therefore congratulate the President on a job well done,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...