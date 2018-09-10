The view of Harare from my room at the Rainbow Towers Hotel. The tall building to right (about 300 m away) is the headquarters of the ruling party, Zanu PF.
Speaking after a Zanu-PF Politburo meeting today. the party spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said the party has merged its departments into 11 entities headed by full-time Secretaries.
Khaya Moyo remains the party’s spokesperson whilst Douglas Mahiya is now Secretary for War Veterans while the rest were deployed as follows:
- Lewis Matutu (Youth)
- Chris Mushowe (Economic Affairs),
- Paul Mangwana (Legal Affairs)
- Patrick Chinamasa (Finance)
- Engelbert Rugeje (Commissariat)
- Simbabrashe Mumbengegwi (External Affairs)
The head of security and one for women affairs will be named in due course.