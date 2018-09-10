GWERU – At 35 Doubt Ncube is the youngest councillor at Gweru City Council sworn in on Tuesday. However, his feat is not his age but the fact that he is just a garden boy although he vehemently refutes it.

The City is abuzz with talk that Ncube is a garden boy at former MP Sesil Zvidzai’s residence in Daylesford and he rose from that position one of Gweru’s City father. For the next five year he will be sitting in the chambers and making decisions that affect over 200 000 people in the town.

Ncube was elected councillor Ward 3 after trouncing Lovemore Gono who was Zanu PF’s candidate. Ward 3 is an elite area covering Delsford and Kopje area which are in essence low density suburbs.

“Many people think that I am Zvidzai’s garden boy. The fact is that I only stay with him and for that matter I do domestic chores at the house. That does not make me his garden boy.

“I actually work at Water Glass as a general hand and this company is owned by Zvidzayi. I don’t want to be called garden boy because some people are trying to denigrade me,” said Ncube.

He said he joined the party in 2002 and rose through the structures until he became portfolio member in the main wing, a position he holds today.

Ncube said he is raring to go and ready to serve the people of Gweru. – Gweru Times

