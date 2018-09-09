MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa on Saturday scoffed at the newly announced cabinet, dismissing the team as bloated and illegitimate.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced his ministers last Friday as he shapes his new administration after the disputed July 30 elections.

Despite his challenge against the election outcome being rejected by the Constitutional Court, Chamisa maintains he won the vote.

Addressing supporters at a ‘Thank you rally’ in Chitungwiza, Chamisa added his voice of approval to Mnangagwa’s pick for finance minister Professor Mtuli Ncube.

He however said the internationally respected economist and public policy expert was joining the wrong team.

“He (Prof Ncube) is a good man but, being put into a basket of bad eggs will result in him turning bad as well,” said Chamisa.

The new cabinet is as illegitimate as its principal President Mnangagwa, the opposition leader added.

“A Cabinet does not get appointed by an illegitimate leader. It cannot be a legitimate cabinet,” Chamisa explained.

The opposition outfit would soon announce it’s alternative cabinet, featuring no more than 15 ministries.

“We are not going to have 20 or 43 ministers like him (Mnangagwa),” the MDC Alliance leader said.

“He has made a monumental blunder in selecting provincial ministers because the constitution does not allow him to go that far.

“There is no longer that provision to have provincial ministers according to the new constitution. It is against devolution. He must allow those issues to be dealt with in terms of devolution.

“We will have a lean cabinet. Deputy ministers are useless. Substantive ministers are enough and there is no need for deputies.

“Why do you need a deputy minister? We will correct that anomaly and appoint only 15 ministers.”

The rally was attended by thousands of supporters including most of the top leadership, among them vice president Elias Mudzuri, secretary general Douglas Mwonzora and MDC Alliance principal Tendai Biti.

