President Emmerson Mnangagwa
President Emmerson Mnangagwa today announced a new 20-member Cabinet. He also appointed Deputy Ministers and 10 Provincial Affairs Ministers. The appointments were made in terms of Section 104 (1) of the Constitution.
Here is the full list of the appointments:
CABINET MINISTERS
- 1. Finance and Economic Development – Professor Mtuli Ncube
2. Defence and War Veterans – Honourable Oppah Zvipange Muchinguri-Kashiri
3. Local Government, Public Works and National Housing – Hon. July G. Moyo
4. Foreign Affairs and International Trade – Hon. Sibusiso B. Moyo
5. Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare – Hon. Sekesai Nzenza
6. Industry and Commerce – Hon. Mangaliso Ndlovu
7. Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage – Hon. Cain Mathema
8. Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology – Development Hon. Professor Amon Murwira
9. Primary and Secondary Education – Hon. Professor Paul Mavima
10. Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement Hon. – Chief Air Marshal P. Shiri
11. Mines and Mining Development – Hon. Winston Chitando
12. Energy and Power Development – Hon. Joram M. Gumbo
13. Transport and Infrastructural Development – Hon. Joel Biggie Matiza
14. Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services – Hon. Monica Mutsvangwa
15. Information Communication Technology and Courier Service – Hon. Kazembe Kazembe
16. Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry – Hon. Priscah Mupfumira
17. Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation – Hon. Kirsty Coventry
18. Health and Child Care – Hon. Dr Obediah Moyo
19. Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs – Hon. Ziyambi Ziyambi
20. Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises – Development Hon. Sithembiso G.G. Nyoni
MINISTERS OF STATE FOR THE PROVINCES
- 1. Harare – Unassigned
2. Bulawayo – Hon. Judith Ncube
3. Mashonaland West – Hon. Mary Mliswa
4. Mashonaland East – Hon. Apollonia Muneverengi
5. Mashonaland Central – Hon. Monica Mavhunga
6. Manicaland – Hon Ellen Gwaradzimba
7. Midlands – Hon. Larry Mavima
8. Masvingo – Hon. Ezra Chadzamira
9. Matabeleland South – Hon. Abednico Ncube
10. Matabeleland North – Hon. Richard Moyo
MINISTERS OF STATE IN THE OFFICES OF THE VICE PRESIDENTS
- 1. Hon. Vice President General (Rtd) C.G.D.N. Chiwenga’s Office – Hon. Evelyn Ndlovu
- 2. Hon. Vice President K.C.D. Mohadi’s Office – Hon. Davis Marapira
DEPUTY MINISTERS
- 1. Defence and War Veterans – Hon. Victor Matemadanda
2. Local Government, Public Works and National Housing – Hon. Jennifer Mhlanga
3. Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare – Hon . Lovemore Matuke
4. Industry and Commerce – Mr Rajeshakumart Modi
5. Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage – Hon. Michael Madiro
6. Primary and Secondary Education – Hon. Edgar Moyo
7. Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement Hon. Douglass Karoro – Hon. Vangelis Haritatos
8. Mines and Mining Development – Hon. Polite Kambamura
9. Energy and Power Development – Hon. Magna Mudyiwa
- 10.Transport and Infrastructural Development – Hon. Fortune Chasi
11. Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services – Hon. Energy Mutodi
12. Information Communication Technology and Courier Services – Hon. Jerifan Muswere
13. Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation – Hon. Yeukai Simbanegavi