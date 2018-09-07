Peter Matika, Senior Reporter

VICE President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has called upon Zimbabweans to emulate the late Father Zimbabwe, Dr Joshua Nkomo’s actions and character, in order to rebuild and develop the country.

Speaking during a tour of the Joshua Nkomo Museum in Matsheumhlope in Bulawayo, VP Chiwenga said the late Father Zimbabwe contributed immensely to the development of the country, through his unity and peace mantra.

“He always preached about unity, love, peace and tolerance. These are the elements needed to rebuild this country. Therefore we encourage Zimbabweans to contribute to this great history and legacy,” said VP Chiwenga.

He also urged citizens with any piece of history about the late Vice president to contribute it to the museum.

“Those with any piece of history, artifact or picture should contribute to the museum. We will continue to support the institute as government. We will also continue to ensure the history and legacy of our country is preserved. We want to ensure those generations to come have an appreciation of how this country came to being. Therefore such institutions should be protected. The National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe should come on board in preserving this place,” said VP Chiwenga.

Like this: Like Loading...