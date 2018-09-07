Lovemore Kadzura Rusape Correspondent

RUSAPE’s Ward 5 Councillor (Clr) Lyton Sithole (MDC Alliance) was on Wednesday elected unopposed to become the new Rusape Town Council chairperson.

Clr Sithole will be deputised by Ward 10 representative Clr Peter Kwesha. MDC Alliance dominates RTC with nine out of 10 councillors. Cde Clever Chimuse (Ward 2) is the only Zanu PF councillor.

The councillors were sworn in by acting Makoni District Administrator Mr Darlington Museka and town secretary Mr Solomon Gabaza.

Mr Museka urged the councillors to meet or exceed expectations of residents and severely warned them against abusing their positions and privileges.

“I would like to congratulate you all for being elected councillors of this town. We expect you to perform your duties beyond expectations. No corrupt practices will be tolerated. You should also act in an apolitical manner because you now represent the interests of all residents and rate payers of Rusape and not your political parties,” said Mr Museka.

Clr Sithole, who is resigned from council to contest Ward 5 in 2013, is now in his second term at RTC. He said he was humbled to be chosen to lead the fastest growing town.

Clr Sithole said he will do his best and will work hand-in-glove with all stakeholders to address challenges facing the town and steer it to prosperity.

“I feel so humbled and happy at the same time that my fellow councillors have bestowed their trust in me to lead this town. We want also to thank the residents who voted the 10 of us to represent them in council and we want to assure them that we will do our best and work closely with Government to grow Rusape socially and economically,” said Clr Sithole.

“We are not going to sit on our laurels, but shall apply our minds, in consultation with Government and other stakeholders, to effectively serve the residents and ratepayers who gave us this mandate on July 30. We will work with Government and all other relevant stakeholders such as residents associations to achieve success.

“Rusape is gunning for municipal status by 2020 and this requires all stakeholders to pull in one direction. I am alive to situation in Magamba Extension where there is no water, sewer, electricity, roads, schools and some essential services and we want all those things to be addressed.

“In old sections of Vengere, sewer and water pipes are very old and need to be upgraded because they are constantly bursting. Our council will have an open door policy, and I want to encourage residents and other stakeholders to put aside political differences and work together for the betterment of our town,” said Clr Sithole.

