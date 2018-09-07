Liberty Dube Entertainment Correspondent

TALENTED but less exposed artistes in Mutare have something to cheer about after a local show promoter recently launched Monday Jam sessions which will see them taking turns to showcase their artistic prowess at Club Mandisa.

Most artistes in Mutare have been struggling to market their works outside the eastern border city and break into mainstream music industry because of lack of exposure and support.

The promoter, Boniface Nyamanhindi was inspired by Harare’s popular Monday Jam sessions held at City Sports which has seen artistes making a breakthrough.

Such sessions have also seen some musicians whose careers were waning being revived. The session which is now two weeks old has so far seen artistes from across several genres such as Simba Muchita, Moses Mubako, Darly Boy, Preen King, Fyah Lady, Orchestra Mombe Mumunda, Mavendor Boss, Big Boys and Juicer Mpostori performing. The venue has become a safe haven for heartbroken, dejected yet talented artistes.

“We are happy with the response we have received so far. The artistes are grateful considering that some of them had not performed before a capacity crowd like we have been noticing every Monday. Lady Boss Colleta has been hosting the sessions and we are confident that the group will grow in leaps and bounds. Established artistes will in near future editions come and perform as guest artistes. They are expected to provide guidance and encouragement,” he said.

Artistes interviewed hailed the initiative saying it would go a long way in marketing their talents.

“This is a dream come true for us. We had lost hope. It is a public secret that most local promoters shun us and prefer to deal with so-called established artistes from Harare. Such sessions help us market our products.

“The exposure helps us grow musically. Marketing and exposure are two critical components we need to be better artistes,” said sungura musician Simba Muchita.

Like this: Like Loading...