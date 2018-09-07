Fungayi Munyoro Sports Correspondent

The former Mutare Sports Club player, who has been plying his trade at Old Georgians, says he cannot wait to get into action in the Spanish League.Chibuwe is one of the brightest prospects for Zimbabwe and he has been part of the Cheetahs squad for some time.

He has played five tournaments for Cheetahs up to date.

He said that he expects a tough season ahead as he has to fight for a jersey in the team.

“I am living my dream. Getxo is a great team. I have always wanted to move abroad. It is the greatest achievement of my career. I am hoping to get a better understanding of the game from playing there. It is a different approach to what we are used to in Zimbabwe.

“This move will help me play more international rugby. I believe I have a lot to learn which will also be good for my country,” he said.

Chibuwe will be moving to Spain in two weeks time.

“I am really excited I cannot wait to get there and do my best. It has been a fantastic season for me. It will be a great experience. It is every player’s dream to participate in the biggest clubs in the world .After getting this opportunity I will try to give everything and work hard,” he said.

The former Mutare Boys High student has already set his targets.

“My goals are to score so many tries and be so influential. I want to contribute as much as I can. I want to be a great leader in and off the field of play.

“It is a humbling experience. Looking back, the journey has been long. I used to walk from Sakubva to town for training. I am happy all my efforts paid off. I am where I am now because of God.

“Anything is possible if you just believe in yourself and you can go far in life,” said Chibuwe.

