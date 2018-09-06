Ngqwele Dube, Sports Reporter

KAIZER Chiefs striker, Khama Billiat was named among the 18 senior men’s national team players that will do duty against Congo in a group G Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Sunday despite injury fears that had stalked the player.

Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa has announced the squad that will do duty against with no surprises as he had his options reduced by injuries. Billiat had watched training from the sidelines but the doctors certified him fit to take part in the game.

Four key players, Costa Nhamoinesu, Marvelous Nakamba, Nyasha Mushekwi and Ovidy Karuru had already been ruled out of the tie due to injuries.

The Warriors will have all to play for in Brazzaville on Sunday with a win sure to put Zimbabwe one foot forward in Group G which they already lead albeit by goal difference.

United States-based striker, Lucky Mkosana will earn his first national team cap after being included in the squad.

The Penn FC player will be hoping to make it to the starting eleven to make his debut for the Warriors.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: George Chigova, Edmore Sibanda

Defenders: Divine Xolile Lunga, Alec Takunda Mudimu, Tapiwa Ronald Pfumbidzai, Teenage Lingani Hadebe, Kevin Njabulo Moyo, Eric Chipeta

Midfielders: Marshall Nyasha Munetsi, Tafadzwa Raphael Kutinyu, Danny Phiri, Talent Chawapihwa, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Khama Billiat, Knowledge Musona

Strikers: Evans Rusike, Knox Mutizwa, Luckymore Mkosana

