Toyota in further study of African roads

Dar es Salaam. Toyota Motor Corporation has begun the fifth leg of the Five Continents Drive Project in Africa whereby Toyota employees from Japan and local affiliates are driving the Toyota cars themselves on the roads used by their customers. The aim of the trip is to get first-hand experience on the challenge presented by African roads in order to make better cars suited to the Africa of tomorrow.

The project has kicked off from Arusha and is expected to cover about 15,000 kilometers across the African continent travelling through Tanzania to Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho and South Africa.

Following Australia in 2014, the Americas in 2015 and 2016, and Europe in 2017, this year project members will head to Africa, which boasts the second largest surface area and population of any continent in the world.

The Toyota Motor Corporation President, Mr Akio Toyoda, said that with a vision of creating ever-better cars, Toyota embarked on a seven-year project of unparalleled scale in 2014: a continuous global initiative to put Toyota vehicles to the ultimate test, across every possible terrain and climate on every continent worldwide. The Five Continents Drive has been introduced to help everyone at Toyota to deliver better cars that excite our customers and exceed their expectations. It is a long-term project that has the power to unite all of 340,000 members of Toyota’s workforce around the world.

“Roads train people, and people make cars”; that ethos has been the backbone of the Five Continents Drive project.

