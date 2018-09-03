Chamisa in Buhera rally

BULAWAYO – An urgent High Court application filed by the MDC Alliance after the party had its rally – penciled in for Kwekwe last Sunday – banned by police will not be heard until SEPTEMBER 6.

Police told the MDC on August 30 that the rally, to be addressed by party leader Nelson Chamisa, could not proceed because of a typhoid outbreak in Midlands Province.

The MDC cancelled the rally, but filed an urgent application at the Bulawayo High Court on Friday, August 31, accusing police of breaking their Section 58 right to freedom of assembly and association.

Incredibly the Bulawayo High Court set Monday, September 3, as the date to hear the application – a day after the rally should have been held.

On Monday, the hearing was postponed again to the latest date.

Justice Nokuthula Moyo is handling the application.

According to MDC Alliance lawyer Jabulani Mhlanga, the MDC Alliance notified police of its intentions to stage a rally on August 27.

The Officer in Charge of Law and Order in Mbizo, Kwekwe, one Kazingi, said police were guided by health authorities that it was unsafe due to the disease outbreak, which has so far been blamed in the death of 10 people in Gweru.

