Kembo Mohadi

Zimbabwe’s newly appointed Deputy President Kembo Mohadi has reportedly said he is living in fear for his life as his estranged wife, Tambudzani Mohadi, has allegedly been sending him threatening messages as the couple finalise their divorce.

According to NewsDay, Mohadi claims that he has sought a protection order against his wife and also an order that would block her from selling their “matrimonial property before finalisation of their divorce matter”.

Mohadi has accused his wife of being a violent person and says as a result he is fearing for his life.

“I have approached this honourable court seeking an order for protection order against the respondent in terms of the Domestic Violence Act, more particularly, in that the respondent is a very abusive person and/or a person of a violent disposition such that I am now leaving in fear for my life,” Mohadi was quoted as saying in a court petition.

The deputy president has also accused his estranged wife of turning their children against him.

The two had been married for nearly three decades before they separated in 1999.

In September last year, the former minister went to the High Court in Bulawayo seeking nullification of the couple’s marriage, claiming it had irretrievably broken down. The matter is still pending.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Mohadi was spotted with his new partner at President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration last month.

Little was known about the vice president’s newly acquired sweetheart, said the report.

Like this: Like Loading...