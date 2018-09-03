HARARE – MDC Alliance councillor for Glen Norah Herbert Gomba is Harare’s new mayor. Gomba is one of the longest serving councillors having served as councillor for the past 10 years.

He was sworn in today and takes over the mayoral position which was left by Bernard Manyenyeni. Manyenyeni did not seek reelection.

Gomba was selected by the MDC Alliance led council for the mayoral post unopposed. Former chief adviser to the late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai, Ian Makone, had been previously tipped as one of the contenders.

Councillor Enock Mupamawonde continues as the Deputy Mayor.

[embedded content]

Like this: Like Loading...