MDC national chairperson Morgan Komichi has said that Thokozani Khupe is welcome to come and rejoin the party if she is interested in working with them. Khupe left the Nelson Chamisa led MDC-T earlier this year to lead her own breakaway MDC-T party.

In an interview with The Standard, Komichi said,

To be honest, everyone in the party did not want madam Khupe to go. We wanted to be as united as we could and we did all we could do to ensure she remained with us but we could not. As you know, when a person decides to go, no matter how much effort you put in, she will go and she went. If you recall very well, we sent emissaries, did all we could to bring her to the table but she just wanted to go. On the issue of the impact, I think it was not very much because she failed to win a seat directly, she tried by all means but the people’s project always prevails. So I think she did not do herself a favour. …We are open and she is a valuable person within the MDC family. As long as she is willing to be part and parcel of the people, she is welcome. If the party decides that she should come back, that decision is open and she would be welcome. Remember, we once had Welshman Ncube on the other side of the MDC and now we are working together with a view to integrate all our alliance partners, so even Khupe is free to come back.

