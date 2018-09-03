Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

GODLWAYO South Soccer League defending champions are the winners of the inaugural Indifa versus GSSL Champions Cup after they defeated Insiza Football Association log leaders Killonce 4-2 on penalties in the final played at Filabusi Centre on Sunday.

Despite Mbembesi dominating in terms of ball possession, the final ended 0-0 in fulltime and headed for penalties where the Bees triumphed. On their way to the final, Mbembesi defeated Dekezi also from GSSL 2-0 with the goals scored by Emmanuel Ndlovu and Pride Mpofu. Killonce needed penalties to overcome their Indifa counterparts Kent Mine. The fixture had concluded 1-1 in normal time and Killonce won 5-4 on penalties.

Mbembesi walked away with $300, Killonce got $200, Kent Mine received $120 while $80 went to Dekezi. All the individual accolades went to Mbembesi players with Golden Glove going to Brian Gandiyaru, Takunda Mahachi was voted Player of the tournament while the top goal scorer award was shared by four players, two from Mbembesi, one apiece for Killonce and Kent Mine.

The one day tournament was graced by Insiza North Member of Parliament Farai Taruvinga, Insiza women quota MP Alice Zulu, Former Minister of Sport Andrew Langa, Talent Vision Football Club president Khumbulani Nkomo. Also present were GSSL sponsors, Bhekimpilo Maranda Sithole and Zibusiso Majankwe Ncube.

