Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ITS Confirmed! The eagerly anticipated biggest fixture in Zimbabwean football between Highlanders and Dynamos will take place at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash was meant to be played on 29 July but had to be postponed because of the Hamonised Elections. On Monday, PSL confirmed that the match will take place at Emagumeni on Sunday.

Dynamos are making a return to the City of Kings where in just a week after they took on Bulawayo City on Saturday, a match they won 2-1. For Highlanders, they are under lots of pressure having lost 2-1 to Ngezi Platinum Stars at Barbourfields on Sunday.

