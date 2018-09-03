(Reuters) – Former Manchester City and Barcelona midfielder Yaya Toure has rejoined Greek Super League side Olympiakos after rejecting offers from Europe, Asia and the United States, the 35-year-old said.

Ivory Coast international Toure made his name at the Piraeus club in the 2005-2006 season before going on to win several major trophies in lengthier spells at Barcelona and City.

“When I left in 2006 I said I would come back and I am delighted to keep my word,” Toure said on his official website here

“I made my decision based on the special relationship I have with this incredible club. It is an honour to be back.”

The Greek league leaders confirmed the move but did not give financial details. Local media said Toure would be paid around 2.5 million euros ($2.9 million) for one season.

Toure was released by City after a limited role last season, bringing an end to eight seasons at the club where he won three Premier League titles, two League Cups and the FA Cup.

Olympiakos were third last season, their lowest finish in 23 years after lifting 20 league titles in 22 years.

Like this: Like Loading...