Ms Henrietta Rushwaya

A GROUP of miners under the banner Zvishavane-Mberengwa Miners’ Association (ZMMA) has taken former Zifa chief executive officer Ms Henrietta Rushwaya to court for defying a court order by masquerading as the president of the Zimbabwe Miners’ Federation (ZMF).

ZMF was formed in 2003, mainly to champion the interests of small scale and artisanal miners.

In June, the High Court under case number HC1652/18 blocked the ZMF from holding its elections for a new leadership in which Ms Rushwaya intended to contest as a presidential candidate.

The ruling was made by Justice Nicholas Mathonsi following an urgent chamber application filed at the Bulawayo High Court by ZMMA citing ZMF as the respondent.

ZMMA accused Ms Rushwaya of attempting to take over the leadership of ZMF through unorthodox means.

The miners argued that the process was fraught with irregularities and vote buying by Ms Rushwaya and wanted the elections for a new ZMF national executive postponed indefinitely citing interference by members of the federation’s general council.

In the latest urgent chamber application filed at the Bulawayo High Court last Friday, ZMMA wants an order interdicting Ms Rushwaya from misrepresenting or portraying herself to the public or any institution as the ZMF president.

They also want the court to nullify all contracts entered into and signed by Ms Rushwaya purportedly on behalf of ZMF.

Like this: Like Loading...