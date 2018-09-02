FILE- In this Sept. 23, 2016, file photo, The Edge, from left, Bono and Adam Clayton of the music group U2 perform at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival – Day 1 in Las Vegas. In a lawsuit filed Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Manhattan federal court, Paul Rose says U2 lifted elements of his song “Nae Slappin” for their song “The Fly” while they were looking for new inspiration. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

Thousands of U2 fans were left disappointed on Saturday night when the Irish rock band pulled the plug on a gig after playing just a handful of songs. The group were four songs into the gig at Berlin’s 17,000 capacity Mercedes-Benz Arena when lead singer Bono told the crowd that he couldn’t continue after losing his voice.

Apologising to the audience, he told them: “I think we can’t go on. It’s not right for you.” After initially being told there would be a short pause, fans were then informed that the band would not be returning to the stage. In a statement on their official website, the band said: “Bono was in great form and great voice prior to the show and we were all looking forward to the second night in Berlin, but after a few songs, he suffered a complete loss of voice. “We don’t know what has happened and we’re taking medical advice.”

It was the second night of the European leg of U2′s Experience + Innocence tour, which had kicked off at the same venue on Friday night. U2 fan Paul Jones told the BBC: “During the fourth song, Red Flag Day, Bono’s voice deteriorated massively – he said it was something to do with the smoke that was set off.”