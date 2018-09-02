Siphathisiwe and Ngqabutho Ngwenya

THEY were caught in their birthday suits during working hours enjoying the adult game!

Business came to a halt at Turk Mine when two married workmates were caught having sex in the office in broad daylight.

It is reported that the guard on duty was disturbed by noises coming from one of the offices and upon checking, he stumbled upon two adults who were squeezing the world out of each other.

The security guard caught Victor Ndebele and Concilia Phiri busy in the act and he reported the matter to senior management.

A reliable source said: “It was around 4pm in the afternoon when a guard heard funny noises coming from one of the offices, forcing him to check on what was happening.

“He found the two having sex.”

B-Metro caught up with the Turk Mine worker’s chairperson Elvanos Mugure who confirmed the reports, but refused to open up on the issue.

‘‘I cannot say much, but I can confirm that there is an issue of love affair being investigated. These two were caught having sex during working hours, go back to your sources and they will tell you everything,’’ he said.

The source revealed that the two went for a disciplinary hearing and the judgment to fire both of them was reached.

“Having sex in the office is against company policies so they were both fired on different dates.

“Phiri was the first one to go; she was fired on 15 August at around 4pm. Then Ndebele’s doomsday was delayed by a week as he was axed on Wednesday 22 August,” said the source.

Tongues have been left wagging as the two had made their workmates believe that they were just friends.

Ndebele professed ignorance about the incident. Efforts to get a comment from Phiri were fruitless.

