Police in Kwekwe arrested a 76-year-old man who was on the wanted list in connection with two fraud cases in Gweru and Kwekwe.

Stephan Mangena of Zengeza 2 in Harare was arraigned before a Kwekwe magistrate for duping a shopkeeper after masquerading as a Kwekwe City Council employee.

Allegations are that on 16 August around 4pm, the accused person went to Shop Number One at Kwekwe Long

Distance Bus Terminus and introduced himself as a Kwekwe City Council employee.

He then told the shopkeeper, whose name was not mentioned, that he intended to buy some goods on behalf of the local authority and payment would be made by the city council.

The unsuspecting shopkeeper gave Mangena the groceries which included washing powder, baked beans, dragon energy drinks and a radio all valued at $239.

Mangena went on to hire a taxi being driven by one Exhibit Matanga who ferried him to the Kwekwe Civic Centre.

Upon arrival, Mangena disembarked, pretending as if he was getting into the council offices, but disappeared into thin air.

Matanga reported the matter to the police.

Mangena ran out of luck on 20 August when Matanga spotted him at Senderayi Bus Terminus intending to hitch-hike to Harare.

He then effected citizen arrest before handing him over to Kwekwe Central Police Station.

On count two, in Gweru, Mangena is said to have used the same modus operandi to dupe Rudo Birwazha at Kudzanai Bus Terminus where he misrepresented himself as a Gweru Provincial Hospital employee.

He disappeared with groceries worth $661.

Kwekwe Magistrate Mrs Rosemary Dube sentenced Mangena to nine months behind bars before suspending three months on condition of good behaviour.

The rest was suspended on condition he conducts 105 hours of community service at Zengeza 3 Clinic.

