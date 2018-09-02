Bernard Manyenyeni

Former Harare mayor Bernard Manyenyeni has called on MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa to accept a working relationship with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration.

According to Manyenyeni, this will divert Zanu-PF from focusing on politics to focusing on progress. Writing on his social media page, Manyenyeni said,

I think Adv. Nelson Chamisa must accept a working relationship with the Emmerson Mnangagwa Administration. Such arrangement will prevent the Mnangagwa government from fatally spending the next 5 years investing in politics but in progress.

Let us accept that they are better at DOING POLITICS than at managing national affairs. A working arrangement involving the opposition will dilute and divert their focus on politics to progress even for 5 years.