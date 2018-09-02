Sports Reporter

FC Platinum . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6

Mutare City. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

FC PLATINUM coach Norman Mapeza refused to get carried away despite watching his side open a seven point gap at the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League courtesy of an emphatic dismissal of Mutare City at Mandava yesterday.

On fire reigning Soccer Star of the Year Rodwell Chinyengetere scored a hat-trick to take his tally to 10 while Farai Madhanaga weighed in with a brace. Ali Sadiki was also on target as Mapeza cruised to his biggest ever league victory.

“Since I started coaching this is my biggest league win and I want to appreciate this achievement,” said the Pure Platinum Play gaffer.

“However, we are not talking about the title race, we will talk about it at the end of the season. It’s good though to note that last year we managed 20 wins in 34 matches on our way to the title but now we have 18 from 25 matches.”

Mutare City came to Mandava hoping to contain FC Platinum in the first 30 minutes but the defending champions were already 4-0 up by the 31st minute.

Sadiki opened the floodgates in the fifth minute before Chinyengetere made it 2-0 with a rising shot five minutes later.

Madhanaga made it 3-0 with a nice tap in from a Sadiki cross before the former Harare City man completed his brace with a ferocious strike that appeared to tear the nets in the 31st minute.

It was 5-0 three minutes before half-time courtesy of Chinyengetere, who went on to complete a rare hat-trick with a perfect turn and shoot in added time.

Chinyengetere was thrilled by the feat.

“It feels good to score three but this was a team effort. If we continue like this I think we can go all the way and retain the title,” he said.

FC Platinum are now on 58 points, seven clear of Ngezi Platinum Stars who have a tricky fixture against Highlanders at Barbourfields this afternoon.

Mutare City had a chance to score a face saver in the 79th minute but Watch Mafa’s penalty was saved by Wallace Magalane.

Gusha Bhora coach Ndega Matsika conceded that his charges lost to a well-oiled machine.

“I think FC Platinum were too good for us,” said Matsika.

“We didn’t come to the party, the plan was to contain them in the first 30 minutes but we failed.

“We made silly mistakes at the back and FC Platinum punished us.”

Teams

FC Platinum: W Magalane, R Muduviwa, G Bello, K Moyo, W Stima, W Mhango, R Chinyengetere, F Madhanaga (Tigere 70 mins), A Sadiki (Mbweti 72 mins), A Eonde, R Kutsanzira

Mutare City: B Mukunyadze, P Gumbo, L Mangaira, W Mafa, J Takunda (Mapoka 76 mins), B Mushure, J Chitavira, B Vheremu, V Tadzoka, H Zvakavapano, T Kabanda

