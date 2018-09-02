Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

HIGHLANDERS technical manager Madinda Ndlovu believes today will be payback time when they take on Ngezi Platinum Stars at Barbourfields Stadium as they seek to avenge the defeat inflicted upon them at Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro in the first round of fixtures.

Bosso make a return to the Premier Soccer League after missing the last round of games as they were involved in the President’s Cup against Dynamos last Sunday. Ndlovu said they are ready to make amends for their loss at Baobab and this will be at a different ground.

“This is a long awaited game and many fans are looking forward to it and I think it is going to be an interesting game. We are playing at a different ground this time around and they don’t have control over it hence they won’t have the chance to water it.

Ngezi will have to prove that I am a bad loser because I complained about the watered ground when we lost to them,” he said.

Ndlovu said the Platinum miners only scored against them late after Bosso had given them a scare so it will be an interesting battle. Despite winning1-0, Ngezi head into Bulawayo haunted by the fact they are yet to collect maximum points in the City of Kings and Queens as they were handed their first defeat by Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve, went on to draw 1-1 against Chicken Inn.

“Bulawayo and even Harare have not been good hunting places for us. We have not done well in Bulawayo as we are yet to register any win this season. It’s very much worrying as we are set to come back to Bulawayo and play against Highlanders and Bulawayo City,” said Ngezi coach Tonderayi Ndiraya after the draw with Chicken Inn two weeks ago.

He said the continued trend by his players of picking unnecessary cautions and red cards was going to negatively impact on their campaign.

Clive Augusto is available for selection but he has had bad experiences in Bulawayo having been sent off in the two fixtures that he has played in the city.

“The fact that the same player (Augusto) keeps on getting red cards speaks volumes about his character. We will need to sit some of our players down because these cards will affect us. I’m not happy that my boys keep on picking cards at this crucial stage of the season. We will need to continue teaching them how to manage situations,” said Ndiraya.

Ndlovu said he doubts the availability of captain, Honest Moyo, whose fitness levels he believes are not yet at the optimum level. Recently acquired striker, Tinashe Makanda is also on the injury list. Midfielder, Ben Musaka could find himself on the bench after being the weakest link in the last couple of Bosso’s games. Musaka’s removal and replacement with Brian Banda during the league match against Chicken Inn swung the game in Bosso’s favour and they managed to score two goals without conceding in the second half although they went on to lose 3-2. Ngezi will be missing the services of captain Liberty Chakoroma who is serving a suspension for accumulating three yellow cards.

