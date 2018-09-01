Trudy Stevenson

HARARE – A funeral service will be held for Trudy Stevenson on September 7, her family announced on Friday.

Stevenson died on August 24 while posted to Dakar, Senegal, where she had been Zimbabwe’s ambassador since 2009.

The former Harare South MP and senior member of the MDC party, died from acutepancreatitis, according to Foreign Affairs Secretary Joey Bimha.

In a statement on Friday, Stevenson’s family said: “The funeral will be held at Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, Mt Pleasant, Harare, on Friday, September 7 at 10AM. Light refreshments will be served afterwards, followed by a private cremation.”

Zimbabwe’s Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo paid tribute to Stevenson, describing her as a “daughter of the soil”.

“Ambassador Trudy Stevenson was a true daughter of the soil who served till her last breath. Always there to give a Zimbabwean a helping hand,” he said on Twitter.

Like this: Like Loading...