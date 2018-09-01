HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa says Zimbabweans give former President Robert Mugabe and his wife, Grace, their “broad support” following the death of the former First Lady’s mother in Harare on Thursday night.

In a sign of thawing relations between Mnangagwa and the man he deposed in a military coup last November, the Zanu PF leader told of his “sadness” at the “sorrowful development”.

Idah Marufu died at the Trauma Centre in Borrowdale on Friday morning. She was 83.

Mugabe and the former First Lady failed to attend Mnangagwa’s inauguration on August 26 citing ill-health, according to a letter from Mugabe read by Mnangagwa. They sent their daughter, Bona, and son-in-law Simba Chikore to represent them.

The former First Lady has been receiving treatment in Singapore for an undisclosed ailment, which is where she was when news of her mother’s death reached her.

Mnangagwa, in a personally signed press statement, said: “I learnt with sadness of the death last night of Ambuya Marufu, mother to our former First Lady, Amai Grace Mugabe, and mother in law to our former President, Cde R.G. Mugabe.

“This sorrowful development visits us at a time when the Mugabes are not well, with Amai Mugabe away in Singapore where she has been receiving medical attention.

