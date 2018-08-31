Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

CHIBUKU Super Cup holders, Harare City are set to face Bulawayo City in the first round of the 2018 edition of the knockout competition in a repeat of last year’s semifinal which the Sunshine Boys won 1-0.

The solitary strike by Martin Vengesai ensured Harare City take part in their third final of the competition in four years which they went on to lift after beating How Mine 3-1.

In a first round draw conducted yesterday, Highlanders is set to take on Yadah at Barbourfields while Ngezi Platinum will square off against Herentals and Caps United were paired with ZPC Kariba.

Triangle United takes on struggling Shabanie Mine while Black Rhinos will have to see off Nichrut to make it to the quarter finals and Dynamos will have to contend with Bulawayo Chiefs.

League champions, FC Platinum will take on either Chapungu or Mutare City with the two sides set to be involved in a preliminary round match scheduled for 8 September.

First round matches are penciled for the weekend of 22-23 September and the quarterfinals will be held two weeks later with the semifinals on 28 October and the final will be played on 10 November.

Chicken Inn is not taking part in this year’s competition after they were slapped with a one year ban for causing the abandonment of last year’s first round match in which they took on Yadah.

Then coach, Rahman Gumbo, ordered his players to leave the pitch in protest of the penalty that was awarded to their opponents in the 87th minute.

Full Chibuku Super Cup 2018 draw

FC Platinum v Chapungu/Mutare City, Highlanders v Yadah, Ngezi Platinum v Herentals, Caps United v ZPC Kariba, Triangle United v Shabanie Mine, Harare City v Bulawayo City, Black Rhinos v Nichrut, Dynamos v Bulawayo Chiefs

(NB: Seeded teams to play at home)

